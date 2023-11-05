SCCI fundraiser for Palestine on 6th

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that 2.2 million refugees in Gaza are suffering from severe humanitarian crisis due to the worst siege by Israel.

In a statement, Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that homeless and destitute Palestinian brothers and sisters are in a life and death struggle due to lack of basic necessities like food, water, medical aid and medicines.

Malik said that a fundraising event has been organized on the platform of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to help Palestinian brothers on November, 6 (Monday) 5:30PM at Heritage Club Sialkot.

He appealed to all people to participate in the event and contribute generously.