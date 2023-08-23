SCCI, Gomal Uni agreed to enhance industry-academia linkages

In order to build up industry-academia linkages, the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):In order to build up industry-academia linkages, the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan here on Wednesday.

According to details, the MoU was signed by SCCI's acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi and the Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Gomal University DIKhan Dr Barkat Ali Khan during a ceremony held here today at the chambers house.

Abidur Rehman, Personal Secretary to Vice Chancellor, Gomal University DIKhan and SCCI's Secretary General Sajjad Aziz were also present on the occasion.

In his remarks during the meeting, Ijaz Afridi informed that the chamber has so far signed MoUs with more than 16 public and private universities throughout the province, aiming to build up industry and academia linkages.

He said the MoU with Gomal University DIKhan was part of this series of agreements, which would help to strengthen collaboration between the institutions in future.

Ijaz Afridi elaborated that the MoU aims at equipping graduates and young students with technical skills besides the completion of their academic careers so that it will enable them to get instant employment opportunities in markets.

The SCCI's acting chief stressed the need to provide a proper platform to youth for the utilization of their abilities efficiently and continue playing a role in the country's economic prosperity and progress.

Sajjaz Aziz, Secretary General briefed the visiting officials of Gomal University DIKhan regarding the chamber's importance, origin, functions and other key role in providing services and facilities to the business community.

Earlier, Dr Barkat Ali Khan in the meeting briefed about ORIC, administrative and academic matters of Gomal University DIKhan in a comprehensive manner.