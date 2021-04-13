UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

SCCI greets PM for launching Pakistan Single Window

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) ::Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar has congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching Pakistan Single Window.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that indigenous development effort of the system by the government to integrate over 75 regulatory departments, deserved all praises and nationwide acknowledgment.

He termed it a historic step towards creating an enabling and business-friendly environment in the country that under the dynamic leadership and progressive approach of the Prime Minister was destined to grow and an economic force.

Baryar mentioned that such a powerful system had never been introduced in the history of Pakistan and no government had ever adopted such an out-of-the-box approach to facilitate the export and import sector of Pakistan.

He was of the view that the system would result in smooth and efficient processing of consignments by eliminating doubling of efforts at part of the business community.

The SCCI President said that SCCI had been an active supporter of the One Window Concept in Pakistan and had been taking up the proposal at all fora.

Qaisar Iqbal Baryar stressed that the government should open the registrations at the earliest along with nationwide awareness campaigns for both the exporters and importers.

