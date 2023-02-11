SCCI grieved over casualties in Turkiye-Syria earthquake

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has expressed grief and sorrow over the casualties in devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

In press statement issued here on Saturday, he said the business community of Sialkot extended solidarity with the people of Turkiye and Syria during this time of trial.

He said the business community stood by the families and loved ones of Turkish and Syrian brethren and offers their support in any way possible and wished for speedy rehabilitation.

Malik said, they hoped that the Turkish and Syrian governments and the international community, including Pakistan, would come together to provide relief to the people of affected areas.

Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir and Vice President Amer Majid Sheikh alsoexpressed their solidarity with the people of Turkiye and Syria.