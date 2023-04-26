UrduPoint.com

SCCI Hails Extension In Date For Payment Of Bills By Industrial Consumers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ishaq praised the decision of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for giving two-day extension in payment of bills for industrial consumers.

Ishaq, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said that SCCI had given a recommendation to Pesco to make an extension in payment of electricity bills while keeping the prolonged Eid holidays.

Following the recommendation of the SCCI, he said Pesco has extended the date for payment of electricity bills for industrial consumers from 26th to 28th April, which is a highly laudable step that has definitely provided relief to industrial consumers to some extent.

The chamber president said Pesco has instructed consumers to make contact with their relevant Revenue Office (RO) following the extension on the date.

Ishaq thanked the Chief Executive Officer and top management of Peshawar Electric Supply Company for this decision.

He urged the industrial consumers to immediately approach ROs in light of directives of the Pesco.

