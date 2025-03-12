SCCI Hails Prime Minister's Economic Efforts
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) on Wednesday has commended Prime Minister's commitment to stabilizing the economy and promoting development.
The Chamber's President, Muhammad Khalid Kakazai, and other senior members expressed their appreciation for the Prime Minister's efforts in a press statement issued after a meeting with government officials, FPCCI, and UBG representatives.
They noted that the Prime Minister's weekly meetings to discuss economic issues are commendable, and the improvement in economic indicators is a positive sign. They also praised the government's efforts to reduce inflation, review IPAs to decrease electricity tariffs, and lower interest rates.
During the meeting, the business community presented proposals to increase cotton production, enhance local edible oil production to reduce imports, and revive the construction sector, which is linked to 72 industries. The Prime Minister assured his full cooperation in implementing these proposals.
The Sukkur Chamber urged the government to take immediate positive steps to reduce electricity tariffs, lower interest rates, and revive the construction sector to accelerate economic growth.
