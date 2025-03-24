Open Menu

SCCI Hails Sukkur Police For Successful Operation

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 08:37 PM

SCCI hails Sukkur Police for successful operation

The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) on Monday hailed the police and sensitive agencies for their joint targeted operation, which led to the safe recovery of 23-day-old kidnapped child, Syed Abid Ali Shah, from the Katcha area

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) on Monday hailed the police and sensitive agencies for their joint targeted operation, which led to the safe recovery of 23-day-old kidnapped child, Syed Abid Ali Shah, from the Katcha area.

SCCI President Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, Senior Vice President Ameet Kumar, Vice President Muhammad Ovais Raees, and Law and Order Committee Convener Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal appreciated the efforts of SSP Azhar Mughal and his team.

They commended the successful operation, stating that it demonstrated the police's ability to protect Sukkur.

The SCCI officials acknowledged the bravery of police officers who risk their lives to prevent crimes. They expressed gratitude for the police's efforts in maintaining law and order in the city.

Furthermore, the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry demanded strict measures to improve the law and order situation during the last ten days of Ramazan and Eid.

Recent Stories

Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to s ..

Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to support creators of purposeful ..

10 minutes ago
 ?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at Chi ..

?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at China Development Forum 2025?

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE ..

Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago
 Four killed, one injured in road accident

Four killed, one injured in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA

Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA

8 minutes ago
 IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week

IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week

8 minutes ago
UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque i ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation Universi ..

Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative

8 minutes ago
 PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjee ..

PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel

8 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth

Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth

8 minutes ago
 CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial ..

CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad

19 minutes ago
 KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers

KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan