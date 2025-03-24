SCCI Hails Sukkur Police For Successful Operation
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 08:37 PM
The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) on Monday hailed the police and sensitive agencies for their joint targeted operation, which led to the safe recovery of 23-day-old kidnapped child, Syed Abid Ali Shah, from the Katcha area
SCCI President Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, Senior Vice President Ameet Kumar, Vice President Muhammad Ovais Raees, and Law and Order Committee Convener Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal appreciated the efforts of SSP Azhar Mughal and his team.
They commended the successful operation, stating that it demonstrated the police's ability to protect Sukkur.
The SCCI officials acknowledged the bravery of police officers who risk their lives to prevent crimes. They expressed gratitude for the police's efforts in maintaining law and order in the city.
Furthermore, the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry demanded strict measures to improve the law and order situation during the last ten days of Ramazan and Eid.
