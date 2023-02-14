SCCI hails under-19 squash team

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hailed under-19 squash team who had just returned from India after a remarkable victory in the tournament.

The visit was arranged to celebrate their achievements and to recognize their hard work and dedication to the sport.

The team was welcomed by Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir and Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh.

During the visit, the young athletes were honored with souvenirs.

Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir expressed his admiration for the team's hard work and praised them for their achievements, stating that they were a source of inspiration for young athletes everywhere.