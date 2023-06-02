SCCI-Hazara university sign MoU to strengthen industry-academia linkages

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Hazara University Mansehra with the objective of strengthening of linkages between industry and academia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Hazara University Mansehra with the objective of strengthening of linkages between industry and academia.

According to a press release issued here, the signing ceremony was held at chamber's house on Friday wherein SCCI acting President Ejaz Khan Afridi and Vice Chancellor, Hazara University Manshera Mohsin Nawaz signed the MoU.

Director, Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) Dr. Masroor Bangash and Manager UIL Dr. Zubair Alam Khan were also present during the signing event.

Ejaz Khan Afridi while terming the signing MoU with Hazara University Mansehra as a milestone step toward strengthening industry-academia linkages said SCCI has started a series of MoUs with public and private sector universities.

He elaborated that the MoU aims at equipping graduates and young students' technical skills besides completion of their academic career so that it will enable them to get instant employment opportunities in markets.

The SCCI acting chief stressed the need to provide a proper platform to youth for utilization of their abilities efficiently and continue playing a role in the country's economic prosperity and progress.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Mohsin Nawaz also spoke and highlighted the significance of the agreement with the SCCI.