SCCI, Health minister agree to form joint body to resolve pharma sector issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah have agreed to form a joint committee to establish close coordination for resolving issues which were faced by the business community attached with pharmaceutical sector.

The committee will consist of two members from the chamber and high officials of the provincial health department, which would frame modalities and strategy to take up issues of the pharma sector with authorities at provincial and central level to address genuine grievances and problems of the business community attached with this sector.

Similarly, the committee will make joint efforts to promote pharma industries and business in the province.

This agreement came during a meeting between SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq and provincial health minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah at the chamber house here on Thursday.

FPCCI former president Ghazanfar Bilour, chamber senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, Vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, former presidents of the SCCI Malik Niaz Ahmad, Riaz Arshad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, former senior vice presidents Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Imran Khan Mohmand, members of the SCCI executive committee Haji Ghulam Hussain, Monawar Khurshid, Fazal Muqeem, Fahad Amin, Muhammad Ismail Safi, and Imtiaz, Hamayun Fazal, Nadeem Rauf, Ihsanullah, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Fazl e Wahid, Waqar Ahmad, Nisar Ahmad, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Acting Secretary General Muqtasid Ashan and Secretary Sohail Anjum and members of business community attached with pharma sector were present in a large number.

Addressing the meeting, Fuad Ishaq stated that despite the difficult condition, pharma industries and business of medicines grew exponentially, which is a welcoming sign.

He, however, said the business community attached with the pharma sector was being faced with enormous issues and needed proactive initiatives at governmental level to resolve them amicably.

SCCI has prepared a documentary, in which medical tourism was visibly highlighted, Ishaq said.

He added medical tourism has a vital role in promotion of trade with regional countries and stressed the need to resolve issues attached with this sector on priority basis.

Giving proposals for resolving issues of the pharma sector, Ishaq urged the provincial government and health department to ensure representation of the chamber in provincial quality control board and Board of Governors (BoGs) of the MTIs Hospitals in Peshawar. He called for enforcement of section 34 of the DRAP in letter and spirit.

The chamber president emphasized making the DRAP local office fully functional.

He said all authorized agents should be allowed to participate in tender for sale and purchase of medical equipment.

Fuad Ishaq suggested formation of a joint committee between SCCI and Health Department on which the provincial health minister agreed and made an announcement on the spot for the constitution of the committee, which will also notify next week on Monday.

Participants of the meeting presented number of demands and proposals, mostly relating to audit of central research fund, bringing uniformity in system, enforcement on principles of guarantee, quality, extending in period of license business community attached medicine business from 2 year to five year, halting of category C, hurdles in sale, supply chain and import of medical equipment and nomination of focal person in the health department.

Ghazanfar Bilour also addressed the meeting and expressed hope that the health minister will take proactive steps for resolution of the business community issues.

Qasim Ali Shah, while responding to various proposals and demands of the business community, announced the constitution of a joint committee of officials of the health department and SCCI members.

The minister said the provincial government is committed to provide the best healthcare facilities to people.

He said initiatives have been made to promote the local pharma industry and business.

He assured that government will take effective measures to resolve business community issues.