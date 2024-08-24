SCCI holds Award Distribution Ceremony of Rescue 1122

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) An 'award distribution ceremony' was held for Rescue 1122 Sialkot emplopyees, by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Departmental Committee on Industrial Safety and Risk Management, here on Saturday.

The event recognised the bravery and dedication of the Rescue-1122 team in ensuring safety and emergency response in the region. President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik attended the event as chief guest. The ceremony was attended by the Senior Vice President (SVP) SCC Wahub Jahangir, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh, Administrator Emergency Services/Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on Industrial Safety and Risk Management Shehbaz Saim, Rescue Officers and Rescue guards.

Addressing to the participants, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik expressed his deep appreciation for the vital role Rescue 1122 plays in the community. He said that in case of any emergency, rescuers arrive at the spot without discrimination and on time to protect the lives and property of people by risking their lives.

President SCCI assured the full cooperation of the chamber.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal briefed the attendees regarding the services provided by the rescue and assured that Rescue 1122 will provide you service all the time.

At the end of the event, the rescue officers were awarded shields, while the best performing rescuers were awarded cash prizes, certificates and shields by the Sialkot Chamber.