Open Menu

SCCI Holds Ceremony To Pay Tribute To Rescue 1122

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

SCCI holds ceremony to pay tribute to Rescue 1122

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Rescue 1122 organized a special ceremony to pay tribute to brave rescuers at SCCI Auditorium on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Abdul Wahub Jahangir, Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh, Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on Risk Management Muhammad Shehbaz Saim, Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid, District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal and others participated.

On this occasion, President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor, in his address, appreciated the services of rescuers and said that in case of any emergency, rescuers protected people's lives and property.

Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on Risk Management Muhammad Shehbaz Saim said the Rescue 1122 was an exemplary organization that was serving people day and night.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid said that Rescue 1122 had taken all possible measures for safety of the community.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal briefed the participants regardingservices provided by the Rescue 1122.

Later, President SCCI Ghafoor Malik and Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on Risk Management Muhammad Shehbaz Saim distributed certificates and cash prizes among rescuers.

Related Topics

Gujranwala Sialkot Chamber Rescue 1122 Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of l ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of leading climate action

13 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Mu ..

ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Munich

13 minutes ago
 27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1 ..

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1st edition of Emirates Labour ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Su ..

UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Sudanese refugees and local comm ..

58 minutes ago
 ‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launch ..

‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launched to collect 10,000 devices f ..

1 hour ago
 PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for wo ..

PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers

1 hour ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of priv ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of private notary office services

1 hour ago
 Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film scre ..

Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film screening

2 hours ago
 Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani cal ..

Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

2 hours ago
 Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands o ..

Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands operations

2 hours ago
 US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

4 hours ago
 Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan