SCCI holds ceremony to pay tribute to Rescue 1122

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Rescue 1122 organized a special ceremony to pay tribute to brave rescuers at SCCI Auditorium on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Abdul Wahub Jahangir, Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh, Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on Risk Management Muhammad Shehbaz Saim, Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid, District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal and others participated.

On this occasion, President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor, in his address, appreciated the services of rescuers and said that in case of any emergency, rescuers protected people's lives and property.

Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on Risk Management Muhammad Shehbaz Saim said the Rescue 1122 was an exemplary organization that was serving people day and night.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid said that Rescue 1122 had taken all possible measures for safety of the community.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal briefed the participants regardingservices provided by the Rescue 1122.

Later, President SCCI Ghafoor Malik and Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on Risk Management Muhammad Shehbaz Saim distributed certificates and cash prizes among rescuers.