SCCI holds flag-hoisting ceremony

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Leading exporters hosted a national flag-hoisting ceremony at the lawns of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday in connection with Pakistan's 76th Independence Day celebrations.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik hoisted the national flag besides cutting a special cake to rejoice the celebrations at a special ceremony, held at the SCCI auditorium.

He highlighted the Pakistan Movement and paid tribute to national heroes over their struggle and role in getting an independent state in the shape of Pakistan for the Muslims of the Indo-Pak Subcontinent, a Pakistan as envisaged by poet of The East Allama Iqbal.

The SCCI building was illuminated.

SCCI Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir, Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh, former SCCI Senior Vice President (SVPs), Vice President (VPs) and a large number of Sialkot exporters attended the ceremony.