Open Menu

SCCI Holds Flag-hoisting Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SCCI holds flag-hoisting ceremony

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Leading exporters hosted a national flag-hoisting ceremony at the lawns of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday in connection with Pakistan's 76th Independence Day celebrations.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik hoisted the national flag besides cutting a special cake to rejoice the celebrations at a special ceremony, held at the SCCI auditorium.

He highlighted the Pakistan Movement and paid tribute to national heroes over their struggle and role in getting an independent state in the shape of Pakistan for the Muslims of the Indo-Pak Subcontinent, a Pakistan as envisaged by poet of The East Allama Iqbal.

The SCCI building was illuminated.

SCCI Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir, Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh, former SCCI Senior Vice President (SVPs), Vice President (VPs) and a large number of Sialkot exporters attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence Sialkot Chamber Commerce Muslim Industry

Recent Stories

Military leadership felicitates nation on Independ ..

Military leadership felicitates nation on Independence Day

20 minutes ago
 BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras t ..

BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras to enhance city cleaning, waste ..

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

33 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resign ..

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resignation as senator

38 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

17 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

18 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

18 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan