SCCI holds flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held on the eve of 75th Independence Day at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Saturday. The chamber president Sherbaz Bilour hoisted the national flag in the building of the chamber house.

Besides, former FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, members, a large number of staff of the SCCI and women chamber also present during the ceremony.

The participants on the occasion expressed solidarity with people of Kashmir during the function. They offered prayers for integrity, solidarity and sustainable peace of the country, especially economic stability.

Sherbaz Bilour while addressing the ceremony, congratulated the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day and strongly deplored the Indian aggression on innocent Kashmiris and state-terrorism of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir.

The SCCI chief praised the Pakistani armed forces and the whole nation for observing the August 14 (Independence Day) with full national enthusiasm and zeal.

He said the day of August 14 reminded us about the commitment to give sacrifices for economic development, stability and peace and prosperity of the country.

The chamber president vowed to follow the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah motto and renowned quotes of "Unity, Faith and Discipline Faith".

Sherbaz Bilour said the country will put on path of development and sustainable progress by following the quotes of the founding leader of the country, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He advised the youth to hard work for construction and development of the country and render every sacrifice for the motherland.

Meanwhile, SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour participated as chief guest in an event organized by Central Tanzeem e Tajaran Accessories Times Centre Saddar Road Peshawar in connection with Independence Day.

ANP Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, the SCCI executive member Zahoor Khan, the traders' union chairman Haji Ghani and other office bearers and member's business community were also present.