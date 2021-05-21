SCCI holds rally to express solidarity with Palestinians

The district administration and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) jointly organized a grand rally to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) : The district administration and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) jointly organized a grand rally to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians here on Friday.

President SCCI Qaiser Iqbal Baryar and Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq jointly led the rally which was taken out from the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and concluded at Kutchery Chowk.

SCCI President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said that the Pakistani people and the government would continue diplomatic, political and moral support of Palestine.

Baryar said that the entire nation was united in expressing solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.

District Police Officer Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal, Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf, Ejaz Ghauri, Dr Aslam Chaudhry, Dr Ahmad Nasir and people from different walks of life participated in the rally.