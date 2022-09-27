SCCI holds seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held an inclusive seminar on "Export Facilitation Scheme 2021" in collaboration with the Collectorate of Customs Sambrial, Sialkot.

The seminar was chaired by SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar and Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi congratulated Muhammad Nayyer on taking charge as a collector Customs, Sialkot.

He said the awareness session would be helpful in terms of addressing problems facedby exporters regarding the Export Facilitation Scheme 2021.