SCCI Holds Seminar On E-commerce

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with MindWhiz, held a seminar on 'Amazon: Utilising the power of e-commerce' to educate the businesses in Sialkot on the Amazon Business Model including private label, wholesale and drop shipping

The session was chaired by President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Mian Imran Akbar and was attended by Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President (VP) SCCI Qasim Malik.

CEO MindWhiz Hassan Shah created understanding of importance of e-commerce for business expansion using leading e-commerce marketplace Amazon among the participants.

He also introduced private label selling and white label selling along with benefits of Mindwhiz hybrid selling.

