UrduPoint.com

SCCI Holds Training For Students Of Swabi Women University On Investment In Stock Exchange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

SCCI holds training for students of Swabi Women University on investment in stock exchange

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) ::Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday held a training session for students of Swabi Women University here on investment in stock exchange.

The training session was attended by Presidents of Swabi Chamber and Gadon Amanzai Industry Estate, Industralista, research scholars and students of the university.

Speaking on the occasion President Swabi Chamber Muhammad Israr assured to fully cooperate with Swabi Women University in imparting training among the students.

He expressed thanks to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahana Arooj Kazmi, Regional Incharge Syed Asghar Abbas Naqvi amd Zahid Latif Khan of Securities Private Limited for sponsoring the training session.

He also provided important information to the students regarding stock exchange and also answered the questions of the participation of the training session.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Swabi Chamber Armenian Dram Women Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in c ..

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in cuter banter at Stadium

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

30 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

1 hour ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

1 hour ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

2 hours ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>