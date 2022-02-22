SCCI holds training for students of Swabi Women University on investment in stock exchange

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) ::Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday held a training session for students of Swabi Women University here on investment in stock exchange.

The training session was attended by Presidents of Swabi Chamber and Gadon Amanzai Industry Estate, Industralista, research scholars and students of the university.

Speaking on the occasion President Swabi Chamber Muhammad Israr assured to fully cooperate with Swabi Women University in imparting training among the students.

He expressed thanks to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahana Arooj Kazmi, Regional Incharge Syed Asghar Abbas Naqvi amd Zahid Latif Khan of Securities Private Limited for sponsoring the training session.

He also provided important information to the students regarding stock exchange and also answered the questions of the participation of the training session.