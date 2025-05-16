SCCI Honors Pakistan Air Force, Pays Tribute To “Falcons Of Sargodha”
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a special ceremony on Friday to honor the Pakistan Air Force and commend the exemplary service of Sargodha Base Commander, Air Commodore Hassan Faisal.
SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum lauded the unmatched professionalism, bravery, and operational excellence of the Pakistan Air Force, with special praise for the “Falcons of Sargodha.”
“Whenever Pakistan has faced critical challenges, the Falcons of Sargodha have risen to the occasion,” he said. “From the wars of 1965 and 1971 to more recent conflicts, Sargodha has consistently proven to be a graveyard for enemy aircraft. We take immense pride in our air force – the true rulers of the skies.”
He emphasized that the recent conflict once again proved the readiness and skill of Sargodha's air warriors, who forced the enemy into retreat through their tactical superiority and unwavering courage.
Base Commander Hasan Faisal, in his remarks, credited the solidarity of the nation for the air force's success. “Pakistan’s Falcons remain on constant alert to defend our skies. We are always ready to sacrifice our lives for our homeland. The unwavering support of the public and institutions like SCCI strengthens our resolve,” he remarked.
The ceremony also featured tributes from former SCCI presidents including Khawaja Abid Rafiq, Tariq Yaqoob, Mirza Fazal ur Rehman, and Shoaib Ahmad Basra. Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Imran and Vice President Dr. Hassan Kharl reiterated their full support for the armed forces.
In recognition of his leadership and contributions, the SCCI presented an honorary award to Base Commander Hassan Faisal.
The event was attended by a large number of office bearers, members of the chamber, and notable community figures.
