UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Hopes New FBR Chief To Play Role In Early Payment Of Refunds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

SCCI hopes new FBR chief to play role in early payment of refunds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed the appointment of Muhammad Javed Ghani as new chairperson, Federal board of Revenue and hoped that the new FBR chief will play integral role in the early payment of refunds.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the SCCI president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz said that the inordinate delay in the payment of refunds by the FBR, has created great unrest among the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that despite the clear directions of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the undue delay in payment of refunds is incomprehensible and reprehensible.

He added the policy would further push the business community hit by the corona lockdown into economic further depression, which is completely unjust and unacceptable.

According to the regional tax office, Maqsood Pervaiz said the details of refunds claims belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community had timely sent to Federal Board of Revenue, despite that the delaying tactics and slowness were adopted in payment of refunds, termed it as a high disappointing act.

The chamber president said that the undue delay in payment of refunds has multiplied economic woes of the business community, which is highly deplorable.

Maqsood Pervaiz congratulated Muhammad Javed Ghani over his appointment as new chairperson of FBR and urged him to issue directives for release of refunds payment to KP business community without any further delay.

Furthermore, he demanded the government and FBR to bring new people under the tax-net instead of imposing further burden of taxes/levies on existing taxpayers.

The SCCI president also called upon the government to extend relief to the corona lockdown affecting businesses and industries in order to pull them out from the current economic crisis. He stressed the need for adopting 'business-friendly' policies while keeping in view the present scenario.

It was pertinent to mentioning here that the government assigned Muhammad Javed Ghani the additional charge of the chairperson of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Ghani is a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Customs Service who is currently posted as a member of the FBR.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Chamber FBR Commerce From Government Industry Depression

Recent Stories

Met Office forecast more rain in Karachi tonight

14 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

53 minutes ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

1 hour ago

Australia's Melbourne Goes Back Into Lockdown as C ..

7 minutes ago

21st martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War heros, wr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.