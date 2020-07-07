SCCI hopes new FBR chief to play role in early payment of refunds

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has welcomed the appointment of Muhammad Javed Ghani as new chairperson, Federal board of Revenue and hoped that the new FBR chief will play integral role in the early payment of refunds.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the SCCI president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz said that the inordinate delay in the payment of refunds by the FBR, has created great unrest among the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that despite the clear directions of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the undue delay in payment of refunds is incomprehensible and reprehensible.

He added the policy would further push the business community hit by the corona lockdown into economic further depression, which is completely unjust and unacceptable.

According to the regional tax office, Maqsood Pervaiz said the details of refunds claims belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community had timely sent to Federal Board of Revenue, despite that the delaying tactics and slowness were adopted in payment of refunds, termed it as a high disappointing act.

The chamber president said that the undue delay in payment of refunds has multiplied economic woes of the business community, which is highly deplorable.

Maqsood Pervaiz congratulated Muhammad Javed Ghani over his appointment as new chairperson of FBR and urged him to issue directives for release of refunds payment to KP business community without any further delay.

Furthermore, he demanded the government and FBR to bring new people under the tax-net instead of imposing further burden of taxes/levies on existing taxpayers.

The SCCI president also called upon the government to extend relief to the corona lockdown affecting businesses and industries in order to pull them out from the current economic crisis. He stressed the need for adopting 'business-friendly' policies while keeping in view the present scenario.

It was pertinent to mentioning here that the government assigned Muhammad Javed Ghani the additional charge of the chairperson of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Ghani is a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Customs Service who is currently posted as a member of the FBR.