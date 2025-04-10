SCCI hosts 37th Senior Management Course officials

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) hosted officials from the 37th Senior Management Course, led by Muhammad Umar, Faculty Advisor of the National Institute of Public Administration. The visiting officials met with SCCI President, Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, and other chamber representatives.

According to release, issued here on Thursday, Muhammad Khalid Kakizai highlighted SCCI's rich history, dating back to its founding in 1962 by Haji Khan Manwar Khan. Over the years, SCCI has served the business community and contributed significantly to philanthropic initiatives during challenging times.

Former SCCI President, Aamir Ali Khan Ghori, discussed the region's extensive history of trade and commerce, spanning over 5,000 years. He emphasized SCCI's role in promoting agricultural products through partnerships with private, public, regional, and international organizations.

On enhancing export quality, Ghori mentioned that SCCI utilizes technology to provide information to exporters and organizes training sessions. Regarding taxation, Sukkur ranks fifth among Pakistan's 30 Regional Tax Offices, and SCCI engages in regular meetings with officials to provide awareness and support.

SCCI has made significant contributions to healthcare, education, and disaster relief efforts over the past 62 years. Senior Vice President Irfan Samad emphasized the need for greater involvement of the business community in policy-making processes. Ghori added that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry has worked with chambers to revise IPP agreements, yielding positive outcomes.

SCCI President assured the visiting officials of the chamber's full cooperation and support in their endeavors.