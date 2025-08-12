SCCI Hosts Certificate Distribution Ceremony
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a language course certificate distribution ceremony at the Conference Hall.
The ceremony began with a welcome address by SCCI Vice President Omer Khalid, followed by inspiring remarks from NUML DG Brig. Shahzad Munir. The highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates, celebrating the dedication and success of the students.
Recent Stories
UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flash floods damage standing crops in Bahawalpur1 minute ago
-
Senate passes unanimous resolution, pays tributes to minorities1 minute ago
-
SCCI hosts certificate distribution ceremony1 minute ago
-
Apex committee finalizes results for ‘National Seerah, Naat & Research Competitions 2025’1 minute ago
-
Majlis-e-Aza, mourning procession to mark Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.)1 minute ago
-
Independence Day preparations underway in Bahawalpur1 minute ago
-
ITP issues diversion plan for August 13–14 for Ma’rakah-e-Haq commemorations1 minute ago
-
DC attends I-Day ceremony11 minutes ago
-
Cops suspended over harassing youngster11 minutes ago
-
SMIU finalises “Ma'arka-e-Haq, Jashan-e-Azadi” arrangements11 minutes ago
-
James Iqbal stresses youth empowerment on International Youth Day11 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara orders public-friendly policing, strict action against criminals11 minutes ago