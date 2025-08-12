Open Menu

SCCI Hosts Certificate Distribution Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM

SCCI hosts certificate distribution ceremony

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a language course certificate distribution ceremony at the Conference Hall.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by SCCI Vice President Omer Khalid, followed by inspiring remarks from NUML DG Brig. Shahzad Munir. The highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates, celebrating the dedication and success of the students.

Recent Stories

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in ..

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research

36 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

1 hour ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

1 hour ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

1 hour ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

1 hour ago
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

2 hours ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

2 hours ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

2 hours ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

2 hours ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

2 hours ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan