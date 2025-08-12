SCCI hosts certificate distribution ceremony

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a language course certificate distribution ceremony at the Conference Hall.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by SCCI Vice President Omer Khalid, followed by inspiring remarks from NUML DG Brig. Shahzad Munir. The highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates, celebrating the dedication and success of the students.