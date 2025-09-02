SCCI hosts cheque distribution ceremony for workers’ welfare

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) A cheque distribution ceremony for workers’ welfare grants was held by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the District Labour Office. The event was presided over by SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq and attended by local legislators, industrialists, and a large number of workers.

During the ceremony, a total of 359 cheques were distributed, including 65 Death Grants and 294 Marriage Grants, benefiting families of eligible workers.

In his address, President Ikram-ul-Haq underscored the vital role of workers in the growth and success of Sialkot’s export-oriented industries. He reaffirmed the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to workers’ welfare and emphasized the importance of policies that balance the interests of both employers and employees.

Chairman of the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, lauded the Chamber’s efforts in serving as a bridge between workers, employers, and the government. He assured participants that all pending welfare cases would be expedited.

MPA Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt paid tribute to workers as the true architects of Sialkot’s economic success. He also revealed that proposals for Labour Colonies and additional welfare initiatives were under active review by the Punjab Government.

MPA Faisal Ikram highlighted the unique bond of mutual respect between employers and workers in Sialkot. He called for balanced, inclusive policies that address the needs of both the labour force and industry stakeholders.

Chairman of the Departmental Committee on Labour Laws, Ammar Faisal Al-Assad, emphasized the importance of sustaining long-term welfare programs—particularly in housing, healthcare, and education—and acknowledged the role of both the Chamber and the government in resolving delayed cases.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of cheques by the special guests, who also met personally with families of the beneficiaries. The event showcased the enduring spirit of collaboration among workers, employers, and government—hallmarks of Sialkot’s progressive industrial culture.