SCCI Hosts Meeting To Celebrate Victory Over India
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq
hosted a meeting with representatives of various trade bodies to celebrate
Pakistan’s historic victory over India.
The session served as a moment of national pride, where participants
paid heartfelt tributes to the bravery of Pakistan armed forces.
The business community reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with the
defenders of the nation, expressing unity and patriotism on this significant
occasion.
The meeting was attended by Sialkot business community leader
Riaz-ud-Sheikh, former SCCI president, SVPs, VPs, President
Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr Mariam
Nouman and local business community.
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA forms auction committee3 minutes ago
-
New school timing announce to beat the heat :DC3 minutes ago
-
Katarian Park attracting visitors; DG PHA3 minutes ago
-
SCCI hosts meeting to celebrate victory over India3 minutes ago
-
One held with narcotics12 minutes ago
-
Stakeholder consultation on draft National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035 held in Pesh ..12 minutes ago
-
Rationalized tax regime, exports promotion, end super tax; RCCI budget proposal13 minutes ago
-
Israel's expanded ground operation, plans to control Gaza threaten peace efforts: FO13 minutes ago
-
Two youth drown in canal13 minutes ago
-
Haripur traffic police launch awareness campaign to prevent road accidents13 minutes ago
-
Cybersecurity awareness session held at Sarhad University13 minutes ago
-
IHC Judges Transfer and Seniority Case; hearing to continue tomorrow13 minutes ago