SCCI hosts meeting to celebrate victory over India

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haq

hosted a meeting with representatives of various trade bodies to celebrate

Pakistan’s historic victory over India.

The session served as a moment of national pride, where participants

paid heartfelt tributes to the bravery of Pakistan armed forces.

The business community reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with the

defenders of the nation, expressing unity and patriotism on this significant

occasion.

The meeting was attended by Sialkot business community leader

Riaz-ud-Sheikh, former SCCI president, SVPs, VPs, President

Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr Mariam

Nouman and local business community.