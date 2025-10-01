SCCI Hosts Seminar On Effective Use Of Pesticides For Paddy Crop
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 08:57 PM
A seminar was held at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the supervision of Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Department of Agriculture (Plant Protection), Dr. Maqsood Ahmed on the use of agricultural pesticides to control pests attacking the paddy crop and to achieve better paddy production
A large number of farmers and dealers from across the district participated in the seminar.
While delivering the welcome address, Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Department of Agriculture (Plant Protection), Sialkot Dr. Maqsood Ahmed explained the aims and objectives of the program.
He gave a detailed briefing to the farmers on the effective use of modern pesticides to control pests and diseases in the paddy crop.
He said that if farmers use the recommended pesticides in a timely and correct dosage, not only can the crop be protected from various diseases, but also a significant increase in yield per acre is possible.
Director General Pest Warning Punjab of Pesticides Dr. Aamir Rasool while addressing the audience said that the paddy crop is attacked by various insects and diseases from time to time, which is likely to reduce the yield. For this, the use of pesticides at the right time is very beneficial.
He also highlighted the important points related to poisons (medicines) used on the paddy crop.
Dr. Mubarak from the Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan Karachi, also spoke and explained important precautions regarding the paddy crop.
He said that by following these precautions, we can ensure a better harvest and also earn foreign exchange for the country of Pakistan. In this regard, he said that pesticides should always be used with the advice of agricultural experts and should not be used more than the prescribed dosage. Spray the medicine in the morning or evening to reduce the effect of the sun, while using the medicine by wearing gloves and masks
He said that farmers should take advantage of modern agricultural guidance so that they can get more and quality production at a lower cost.
He further said that the Agriculture Department is trying to provide all possible guidance to the farmers and such seminars are the best source of practical training for the farmers.
Finally, the farmers thanked the Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Department of Agriculture (Plant Protection), Sialkot Dr. Maqsood Ahmed and the Department of Agriculture, saying that such events are very important for increasing their knowledge and introducing them to new technology.
