SCCI Hosts Ziyarat Of 40-foot Handwritten Qur’an
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The office-bearers of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) inaugurated the world’s largest hand-written Holy Qur’an, brought to the chamber for ziyarat.
This extraordinary manuscript, hailed as a masterpiece of devotion and artistry, measures an astonishing 40 feet in length and 8 feet in width.
Comprising 31 meticulously hand-written pages, it stands as a powerful symbol of spiritual dedication and cultural heritage.
The event marks a proud moment for Sialkot, reinforcing the city’s legacy of excellence not only in industry but also in preserving and celebrating Islamic art and culture.
This Holy Quran was written by Pir Imtiaz Haider Shah Noorani Mujaddadi with his own hand (resident of Faisalabad) and it took him more than a year to write it.
