SCCI, IMSciences sign MoU to strengthen industry-academia linkages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) Peshawar on Monday.

In this regard, a signing ceremony was held at the IMSciences Hayatabad Peshawar, wherein SCCI president Muhammad Ishaq and Director of the IMSciences Usman Ghani signed the MoU.

Ejaz Khan Afridi, vice president of the SCCI accompanied SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq during the signing event. Whereas, Head of Career Development Centre, the IMSciences Peshawar Asad Ashfaq, faculty members and others were also present.

While terming the MoU with IMSciences Peshawar as a "step towards strengthening industry-academia linkages", Ishaq said SCCI had started to ink a series of MoUs with public and private sector universities.

He elaborated that the MoU aims at equipping graduates and young students with technical skills to aid them in acquiring instant employment opportunities in markets.

The SCCI chief said there was a lack of entrepreneurship and added, "Our youth are highly skillful and capable to excel in their fields".

He, however, said there was a need to provide youth with a proper platform to utilize their abilities efficiently and continue playing a role in the country's economic prosperity and progress.

Director Usman Ghani also spoke on the occasion.