SCCI, Iranian diplomat agree to further strengthen Pak-Iran trade ties

(@FahadShabbir)

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq and Consul General of Iran in Peshawar, Ali Banafsheh Khah have agreed to start a series of online meetings to bring Pakistan-Iran business community closer to each other and bringing duties/tariffs structure equal between Pakistan and Iran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq and Consul General of Iran in Peshawar, Ali Banafsheh Khah have agreed to start a series of online meetings to bring Pakistan-Iran business community closer to each other and bringing duties/tariffs structure equal between Pakistan and Iran.

On the occasion, Fuad Ishaq emphasized the need to trade in local currency and sign free trade agreements with Iran, Afghanistan and China.

Consul General of Iran in Peshawar, Ali Banafsheh Khah held a meeting with President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fuad Ishaq here at the Chamber House, said a press release issued on Monday.

On this occasion, Commercial Attaché Peshawar Consulate Hossein Maliki, Senior Vice President of the SCCI Sanaullah Khan, Vice President Ijaz Khan Afridi, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and the translator of the Consulate of Iran were present on this occasion.

Fuad Ishaq while talking about the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the SCCI and the Mashhad Chamber, emphasized the need to implement the agreement.

The chamber president said that the online meetings should be started immediately between SCCI and Mashhad Chamber.

He also invited the business community of different chambers of Iran to come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sarhad Chamber is ready to host them.

Fuad Ishaq said that the business community is keen to improve mutual trade between Pakistan and Iran.

He called upon the governments of Pakistan and Iran to come together and make a joint action plan and initiatives to resolve duties/tariffs and other issues so that the problems of the business community of both countries can be resolved and mutual trade and relations can be further improved.

He also urged Iran to play role in removing the obstacles in TAPI gas pipeline project

The SCCI chief said that sufficient electricity was available with Iran and hoped that laying of a transmission line on the Pakistan side will play an important role in fulfilling the country’s energy needs.

Later, Consul General of Iran Ali Banafsheh Khah while talking on this occasion said that Iran and Pakistan tied in strong traditional, commercial and cultural relations.

He informed that current mutual trade volume between Iran and Pakistan there stood at $2billion.

Ali Banafsheh said his country's supreme leader and president was keen to further improve and strengthen ties with Pakistan.