SCCI, KMU Sign MoU To Strengthen Industry-academia Linkages

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:11 PM

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Khyber Medical University (KMU) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at promoting industry-academia linkages, advancing research, and facilitating the transfer of knowledge and expertise

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed by SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan and KMU Vice Chancellor Dr. Ziaul Haq during a ceremony held at the university on Monday.

The event was also attended by SCCI Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, Executive Committee Member Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, KMU officials, and other dignitaries.

Under the agreement, both institutions will collaborate on joint research initiatives, capacity building, and knowledge sharing to strengthen cooperation between academia and industry.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan termed the agreement a significant milestone toward enhancing industry-academia collaboration.

He highlighted that SCCI has launched a vigorous campaign to build partnerships with government, semi-government, and private institutions, and the MoU with KMU marks another step in this initiative.

KMU Vice Chancellor Dr. Ziaul Haq welcomed the partnership, noting that KMU has been at the forefront of medical education and research in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed optimism that the agreement would open new avenues for collaboration with industries and reaffirmed KMU’s readiness to extend full support for joint research and development ventures.

