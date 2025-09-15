SCCI, KMU Sign MoU To Strengthen Industry-academia Linkages
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:11 PM
The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Khyber Medical University (KMU) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at promoting industry-academia linkages, advancing research, and facilitating the transfer of knowledge and expertise
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Khyber Medical University (KMU) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at promoting industry-academia linkages, advancing research, and facilitating the transfer of knowledge and expertise.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed by SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan and KMU Vice Chancellor Dr. Ziaul Haq during a ceremony held at the university on Monday.
The event was also attended by SCCI Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, Executive Committee Member Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, KMU officials, and other dignitaries.
Under the agreement, both institutions will collaborate on joint research initiatives, capacity building, and knowledge sharing to strengthen cooperation between academia and industry.
Speaking on the occasion, SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan termed the agreement a significant milestone toward enhancing industry-academia collaboration.
He highlighted that SCCI has launched a vigorous campaign to build partnerships with government, semi-government, and private institutions, and the MoU with KMU marks another step in this initiative.
KMU Vice Chancellor Dr. Ziaul Haq welcomed the partnership, noting that KMU has been at the forefront of medical education and research in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He expressed optimism that the agreement would open new avenues for collaboration with industries and reaffirmed KMU’s readiness to extend full support for joint research and development ventures.
Recent Stories
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August
Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Implementation of NA Committee Recommendations Imperative: Qadir Mandokhail12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi to distribute cash aid among 1,700 TDP families in Bajaur12 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrest 566 suspects, recover drugs and illegal weapons in one week12 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses appeal to increase sentence in murder case12 minutes ago
-
RPO emphasizes speedy, transparent investigations to ensure justice12 minutes ago
-
Dhamyal Police arrested prime suspect in double murder case12 minutes ago
-
TikToker Samia Hijab withdraws kidnapping, threat case in court13 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks arguments in contempt plea against NAB chief23 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offender brothers arrested32 minutes ago
-
Tourism in Swat on decline, association warns32 minutes ago
-
Punjab University: 10 female students awarded PhD degrees33 minutes ago
-
Air passenger offloaded33 minutes ago