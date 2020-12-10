SCCI, KP govt agree to supply electricity to industries under wheeling charges Phase-II program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government have agreed to supply electricity to industries under wheeling charges phase-II program.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour and Advisor to the Chief Minister on Energy and Power Himatullah Khan here at the chamber house on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the chamber senior vice president Engr Mansoor Elahi, vice president Junaid Altaf, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, secretary energy and power Muhammad Zubair, former president Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Haji Muhammad Afzal, executive committee members Kamran Zeb, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Mujeebur Rehman, Muhammad Aurangzeb, PEDO high officials along with members of business community.

During the meeting, the PEDO officials apprised the participants regarding the supply of electricity to industries on cheaper rate under the wheeling charge Phase-II project.

The participants said the provision of electricity on wheeling charges to industries aimed to boost industrialization and create new employment opportunities, as well as stabilize the local economy.

Sherbaz Bilour praised the provincial government for provision of electricity on wheeling charge from Pehru Hydro power [18 Megawatt] project, which would definitely accelerate industrialization in the province and new avenues for investors to make investments that would create employment opportunities for many people.

He said the promotion of industrialization is amongst top priority of the chamber.

The CM advisor said the government was taking practical steps to facilitate the business community as well as give boost industrialization in the province, what he said that the provision of electricity to industries on wheeling charges was a step in this regard and reflecting that the government is serious to attract investment and facilitate the business community.

He informed that after successful execution of wheeling charges project phase-I, the government would soon launch Phase-II that will ensure supply of electricity at the cheapest rate to more industries in the province.

Ghazanfar Bilour, Engr Mansoor Elahi and Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz and others also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the government steps towards industrialization and facilitating the business community of the province.