Open Menu

SCCI Lauds Dr Amjad For Takhtaband Link Bridge Funds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SCCI lauds Dr Amjad for Takhtaband link bridge funds

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The President of the Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Noor Muhammad Khan, has expressed gratitude to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Housing Minister, Dr. Amjad, for releasing funds for the construction of a link bridge in Takhtaband Kala Dher valley.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Noor Muhammad highlighted the difficulties faced by residents in traveling through the scenic Takhtaband valley. He emphasized that the new bridge would significantly alleviate these challenges.

He expressed hope that Dr. Amjad would prioritize establishment of an industrial estate in Swat, a project that has already been approved.

He said that a new industrial estate will not only stimulate economic growth in Swat but also create numerous job opportunities for local residents.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Job Chamber Sunday Commerce Media Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

22 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

22 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

22 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan