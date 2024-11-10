SCCI Lauds Dr Amjad For Takhtaband Link Bridge Funds
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The President of the Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Noor Muhammad Khan, has expressed gratitude to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Housing Minister, Dr. Amjad, for releasing funds for the construction of a link bridge in Takhtaband Kala Dher valley.
Speaking to the media on Sunday, Noor Muhammad highlighted the difficulties faced by residents in traveling through the scenic Takhtaband valley. He emphasized that the new bridge would significantly alleviate these challenges.
He expressed hope that Dr. Amjad would prioritize establishment of an industrial estate in Swat, a project that has already been approved.
He said that a new industrial estate will not only stimulate economic growth in Swat but also create numerous job opportunities for local residents.
