SCCI lauds govt for launching corona vaccine drive

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar has lauded the government steps for launching vaccination of 60-years-old people against coronavirus across the country.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, he suggested that the Federal government should also devise a strategy to vaccinate the labor force of Pakistan on an emergent basis to ensure smooth working of industry and exports.

Baryar said the country could not afford another lockdown due to third wave of COVID-19.

The SCCI President stressed that all front-end human resources including doctors, paramedics, soldiers, law enforcers and most importantly, the labourers of the industry needed to be vaccinated.

Inviting special attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar, the SCCI president said that necessary instructions be passed on to the provincial governments to gather all data of laborers to integrate them into the ongoing national vaccination drive of the federal government.