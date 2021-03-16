SCCI lauds Punjab govt for giving metropolitan status to Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar on Tuesday lauded the decision of the Punjab government for giving status of the metropolitan to the city.

In a statement issued here, he appreciated the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and his cabinet for upgrading the city to the Metropolitan Corporation.

The SCCI president also congratulated the business community working relentlessly to promote Sialkot globally and stressed that the status of the metropolitan should be implemented at the earliest.