SCCI Marks Independence Day With Cake-cutting Ceremony
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with a cake-cutting ceremony, attended by President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Waseem Shehbaz Lodhi, Vice President (VP) SCCI Omer Khalid, Executive Committee members, and the dedicated employees of SCCI.
In his address, President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq reaffirmed the Chamber’s unwavering commitment to the vision of Pakistan as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
He paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for their steadfast role in safeguarding that vision since the nation’s inception, defending the country against both internal and external threats.
President SCCI particularly lauded their valor and resolve in Maraqa-e-Haq and their ongoing efforts in the war against Fitna-e-Khwarij in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, underscoring their unmatched sacrifices for the stability, unity, and integrity of the motherland.
Earlier, President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq along with leading exporters hosted a national flag-hoisting ceremony at the lawns of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Thursday in connection with Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day celebrations.
