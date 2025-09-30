SCCI Medical Team Holds Relief Camp
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The mobile medical team of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a relief camp in Zahura, Kobbay Chak.
Flood-affected families were provided with essential healthcare services and free medicines a heartfelt initiative by SCCI to support the community in this challenging.
President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq said that this initiative is part of SCCI’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian assistance and community support during natural disasters.
President SCCI said that this camp was held on daily basis and more than 200 patients are checked daily by the SCCI doctors.
He added that the patients were checked and provided with quality medicines.
Recent Stories
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
49th meeting of Gilgit-Baltistan Provincial Zakat Council held under chairmanship of Chief Secretary9 minutes ago
-
SCCI medical team holds relief camp9 minutes ago
-
Asphalt plants sealed for violating EPA standards9 minutes ago
-
Murad orders release of wheat policy with pricing19 minutes ago
-
SC continues hearing in super tax case19 minutes ago
-
KP Minister for solar installation, renovation work at Govt schools19 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor condemns Fitna-al-Hindustan terrorist attack in Quetta19 minutes ago
-
Bakht Kakar condemns terrorist blast in Quetta, praises security forces for prompt and decisive acti ..19 minutes ago
-
ECP summons Punjab LG secretary over LG polls delay29 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow over Quetta blast29 minutes ago
-
Seminar on citizens' rights call for greater investment in constitutional awareness29 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches eco-friendly floating wetlands project for Hudyara drain39 minutes ago