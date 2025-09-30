Open Menu

SCCI Medical Team Holds Relief Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SCCI medical team holds relief camp

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The mobile medical team of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a relief camp in Zahura, Kobbay Chak.

Flood-affected families were provided with essential healthcare services and free medicines a heartfelt initiative by SCCI to support the community in this challenging.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq said that this initiative is part of SCCI’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian assistance and community support during natural disasters.

President SCCI said that this camp was held on daily basis and more than 200 patients are checked daily by the SCCI doctors.

He added that the patients were checked and provided with quality medicines.

