SCCI Meeting Discusses Free Tuition For 1,000 Matric Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Departmental Committee on Education was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik to discuss provision of free tuition to students of government high schools during the summer vacation.

The SCCI is running an initiative, the Sialkot Chamber Education Programme to for deserving students.

Addressing the meeting, Abdul Ghafoor Malik said with the support of the SCCI, Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), Sialkot Welfare Council and Department of Education, a programme had been launched to provide free tuition to over 1,000 students of 9th and 10th class of eight government schools in Sialkot city.

Malik said that under the programme, free tuition would be provided to those children who were academically weak and whose parents could not afford tuition in expensive education academies.

Chief Executive Officer Education Sialkot Maroof Ahmed, Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on Education Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Chairman Thinker Forum Asad Ejaz, Head of Department of GCWUS Yar Muhammad, Convener of Welfare Council Shahid Naseer and others expressed their views about promotion of education in the district.

Volunteers associated with the programme also emphasised the need to solve the problems being faced by students during their studies.

