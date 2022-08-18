SCCI meeting held to discuss environment issues

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry's committee on environment protection was held here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by the chairman departmental committee on environmental protection, Ahtesham Mazhar Gillani, and various issues related to environment were discussed besides taking steps to curtail smog in the winter.

It was also discussed that seminars on gardening and plantation would be arranged in futureto create awareness regarding plantation.