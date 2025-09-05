SCCI Mobile Medical Team Provides Relief In Khambranwala
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday established a mobile medical relief camp in Khambranwala to provide essential healthcare services and free medicines to flood-affected families.
The initiative was launched under the supervision of President Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry,Mian Khaleel on behalf of President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq.
It received strong support from SCCI Executive Committee Members,Arshad Jamil Chaudhry and Mehtab Maqsood,who voluntarily participated in the relief effort.
Dedicated medical professionals,including Dr.Mehdi and Dr.Sulaiman, were present at the camp to ensure timely treatment and care for the affected community.
The initiative reflects SCCI’s commitment to supporting flood victims through immediate healthcare relief alongside its broader humanitarian efforts.
