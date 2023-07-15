SCCI, MoC, TDAP organize seminar on E-commerce, online businesses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The awareness seminar on 'E-commerce' was organized by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce (MoC), and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here at the chamber's house on Saturday.

Speakers at the seminar highlighted the importance of E-commerce, online businesses and trade promotion in the emerging world and asked the business community, especially young male and female start-ups to adopt modern techniques and tools to harness the benefits of growing digitization in businesses and trade.

The SCCI's acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi presided over the awareness session while TDAP Director General Nouman Bashir was the chief guest on the occasion.

Besides, the TDAP officials Zahid Muhammad, Aamir Khan, members of the SCCI's executive committee Naeem Qasmi, Laal Badshah, and Aurangzeb, Ihsanullah, Fazal e Wahid, Saddar Gul, Ishtiaq Muhammad, traders, importers and exporters, digital leaders, innovators, and male and female entrepreneurs were in attendance in a large number.

Ijaz Khan Afridi in his opening remarks stressed the need for equipping modern knowledge and techniques for business and trade promotion.

He said the business community, start-ups, and young entrepreneurs should take full advantage of online businesses, especially with the advent of Amazon in Pakistan.

The chamber's president said, "Pakistan has ranked fourth in freelancing in the world and will soon improve and consolidate its position by consistent and vigorous efforts." He noted, "Pakistan's IT exports are gradually increasing over the passage of time. He said E-commerce is ideal for young male and female entrepreneurs, especially start-up businesses.

" He said, "The Trade Development portal has provided assistance for Pakistan's share in global trade." He, however, urged the traders to register themselves with the portal to take full benefits from online businesses and trade.

Praising the TDAP for organizing the awareness session on E-commerce, the SCCI chief expressed hope that the session would be helpful to the male and female entrepreneurs for promoting of their online businesses and making their share in global trade.

Ijaz Afridi said, "TDAP will continue to organise more training/awareness sessions on E-commerce in future." Earlier, the TDAP Director General Nouman Bashir while addressing informed, "The authority is holding seminars and training workshops on E-commerce throughout the country." He said the purpose of sessions was to promote online businesses and trade through adapting modern techniques and tools in emerging and technological advancement across the country.

Nouman Bashir apprised that besides other potential sectors, TDAP was organizing more than 32 exhibitions in IT.

He disclosed, "TDAP is going to organise an international IT conference and Expo in Lahore next year and invited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) business community to fully participate in the international event." Later, officials of TDAP gave training to participants regarding Amazon through a multimedia presentation which was lauded by SCCI president Ijaz Khan Afridi, and executive members, especially young male and female entrepreneurs and start-ups.

They urged the TDAP to organise further trainings and awareness sessions on E-commerce.