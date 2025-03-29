Open Menu

SCCI Opposes Unilateral Decisions, Anti-business Actions By KP Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SCCI opposes unilateral decisions, anti-business actions by KP Govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fazal Moqeem Khan has said the government needs to achieve tax targets and enhance revenue which could only be met through collecting various taxes by the business community.

Moqeem in a statement issued here on Saturday said hurting business and trade is tantamount to inflicting loss to the economy.

Therefore, he emphasized that the government should take collective initiatives and resolve all issues by making proper consultation and mutual consensus to continue business.

The SCCI chief mentioned that yesterday, an action was taken against a restaurant, calling it an attempt to discourage investors and the business community and urged them to avoid taking such steps that would damage business and economic activities.

He stressed it is a dire need of the hour that there should understand the current economic conditions and prevailing circumstances.

Moqeem emphasized the need of building consensus from both sides on the issue.

Under the collective approach, government duty is to inform private stakeholders, if any action is below the law, so the business community should take into confidence through positive collaboration, the SCCI chief added.

He continued to say that instead of taking harsh measures, strict implementation, closure of business and economic activities, provide a relocation chance to the business community.

Moqeem added that the chamber, business community and stakeholders should be consulted before taking any such initiatives to prevent from creating any gulf between government, institutions and business community so that they should continue to play a role in economic development through paying various taxes.

The SCCI chief demanded the officials who had given NOC for establishment of the restaurant 25 years ago, must be brought to justice.

Businessman Forum leader Ghazanfar Bilour demanded of the provincial government to consider the chamber recommendations seriously and provide justice to the affected trader.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

51 minutes ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

1 hour ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

1 hour ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

2 hours ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

2 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

2 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

3 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

3 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan