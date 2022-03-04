UrduPoint.com

SCCI Organises Mehfil Husn-e-Qirat

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organized Mehfil Husn-e-Qirat and renowned Qaris recited verses from the Holy Quran here on Friday.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar was the guest of honor while Vice President Qasim Malik and others also participated.

Mian Imran Akbar expressed the resolve to hold Husn-e-Qirat competition in future too.

Vice Chairman SCCI's Departmental Committee on Religious & Cultural Affairs Mohsin Gullwelcomed Qari Al-Sheikh Ahmad Mustafa Aljundi, Qari Al Sheikh Mehmood Kamal Al-Nijaar,Qari Al-Sheikh Mehmood Hussain Ashoor and Aneeq Ahmad.

>