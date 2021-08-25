UrduPoint.com

SCCI Organises Seminar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:01 PM

SCCI organises seminar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar on CE Marking was organized at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here on Wednesday.

SCCI Senior Vice President Khurram Aslam Butt, Director TDAP Khalid Rasool, DG PCSIR Engineer Irfan Ahmad Rabbani, CEO Total Testing International Testing Laboratories Hameed Latif, representatives of Global Tech International Imran Goraya, Muhammad Waqas Khan and a large number of exporters attended the seminar.

In the seminar, the experts briefed the participants about the procedure forobtaining CE (Conformite Europeene) certification and related issues.

