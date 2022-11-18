SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :A seminar on 'Iqbal's message for all of us' was organised by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under Allama Iqbal Council here on Friday.

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema, speaking at the seminar, said that the Poet of the East Allama Iqbal is the benefactor of the Islamic world. "God had blessed him with amazing talents, and the case of islam and the concept of Pakistan presented by Allama Iqbal could not be done by anyone else," he added.

Former IGP said the great poet was born in Sialkot, which was a source of pride for all people living in the area, especially the residents of Sialkot. Zulfiqar Cheema said the whole world respects Allama Iqbal and in Iran, he has been given special status. Iqbal told the Muslims that slavery was not their destiny, and they must rise up to lead the world. The former IGP said the youth were special focus of Allama Iqbal's poetry.