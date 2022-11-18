UrduPoint.com

SCCI Organises Seminar On 'Iqbal's Message For All Of Us'

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 04:50 PM

SCCI organises seminar on 'Iqbal's message for all of us'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :A seminar on 'Iqbal's message for all of us' was organised by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under Allama Iqbal Council here on Friday.

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema, speaking at the seminar, said that the Poet of the East Allama Iqbal is the benefactor of the Islamic world. "God had blessed him with amazing talents, and the case of islam and the concept of Pakistan presented by Allama Iqbal could not be done by anyone else," he added.

Former IGP said the great poet was born in Sialkot, which was a source of pride for all people living in the area, especially the residents of Sialkot. Zulfiqar Cheema said the whole world respects Allama Iqbal and in Iran, he has been given special status. Iqbal told the Muslims that slavery was not their destiny, and they must rise up to lead the world. The former IGP said the youth were special focus of Allama Iqbal's poetry.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Iran Punjab Lead Sialkot Chamber Commerce God Muslim All Industry

Recent Stories

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

58 minutes ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

3 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.