SCCI Organizes Cardiovascular Awareness, Cardiac Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:14 PM

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organized a Cardiovascular Awareness & Cardiac Camp aimed at promoting heart health among the business community and general public

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organized a Cardiovascular Awareness & Cardiac Camp aimed at promoting heart health among the business community and general public.

Prof. Dr. Bilal S.

Mohyuddin, Executive Director of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore provided valuable insights into the prevention and management of heart diseases, highlighting the growing importance of cardiovascular health in Pakistan.

Participants appreciated the efforts of the SCCI and Punjab Institute of Cardiology in raising awareness and providing access to essential heart health services.

President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq, Vice President (VP) SCCI Omer Khalid, Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jilani and Sialkot business community were also present on this occasion.

