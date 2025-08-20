SCCI Organizes Cardiovascular Awareness, Cardiac Camp
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:14 PM
The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organized a Cardiovascular Awareness & Cardiac Camp aimed at promoting heart health among the business community and general public
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organized a Cardiovascular Awareness & Cardiac Camp aimed at promoting heart health among the business community and general public.
Prof. Dr. Bilal S.
Mohyuddin, Executive Director of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Lahore provided valuable insights into the prevention and management of heart diseases, highlighting the growing importance of cardiovascular health in Pakistan.
Participants appreciated the efforts of the SCCI and Punjab Institute of Cardiology in raising awareness and providing access to essential heart health services.
President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq, Vice President (VP) SCCI Omer Khalid, Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jilani and Sialkot business community were also present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of b ..
SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business F ..
DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library
60 SIs promoted to inspector rank
NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker
UAE conducts 76th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
Dubai Foster Care Committee releases half-yearly report
CE-Ventures invests in $100 million funding round for US nuclear technology comp ..
Israeli government approves colonial construction plan in E1 area
Advisor to Chairman Senate appointed Ambassador of ISC
National players gearing up for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp59 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business Facilitation Center1 minute ago
-
DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library1 minute ago
-
60 SIs promoted to inspector rank1 minute ago
-
NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker1 minute ago
-
Access to clean water every citizen’s right: Gilani3 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Chairman Senate appointed Ambassador of ISC3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 2,000 liters of water-mixed milk3 minutes ago
-
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters4 hours ago
-
Police assist citizens during heavy rains, flooding4 hours ago
-
KP govt accelerates Galiyat land use, zone planning for sustainable tourism development4 hours ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting to review rain situation in Karachi4 hours ago