SCCI Organizes Fund-raising Event For Flood Victims
Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) office bearers hosted a fund-raising
event for flood victims in collaboration with Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Sialkot (WCCIS) here on Sunday.
SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq chaired the event.
Representatives from Helping Hand Sialkot and Al-Khidmat Foundation gave on-ground
briefings about the extensive relief activities being carried out in flood-affected areas
of Buner, Matta, and Mingora Swat (KPK), highlighting both their emergency response
and rehabilitation efforts.
During the event, the business community of Sialkot generously raised Rs 27,550,000,
with many further pledges in process, reflecting their strong sense of social and national
responsibility.
The SCCI President said that relief efforts would continue until adequate assistance
and rehabilitation was ensured for the affected families.
The event was attended by Sialkot business community.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Railways deploying advanced communication, signaling systems2 minutes ago
-
Extraordinary security steps directed for Rabi-ul-Awwal month12 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates Pak Men's Ice Hockey team over winning championship in USA22 minutes ago
-
Water flow in River Chenab expected to increase22 minutes ago
-
AIOU to begin MS/MPhil, PhD admission tests from August 2522 minutes ago
-
Thief arrested32 minutes ago
-
Construction of Sahulat markets reviewed32 minutes ago
-
Kashif Ashfaq nominated for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor raises objection on Education Bill 2025, sends it back to Sindh Assembly32 minutes ago
-
Five hurt as speeding trailer hits rickshaw52 minutes ago
-
Allotment of 720 flats: applications from industrial workers invited52 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 170kg substandard spices, 85 kg adulterated milk52 minutes ago