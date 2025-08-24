SCCI organizes fund-raising event for flood victims

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) office bearers hosted a fund-raising

event for flood victims in collaboration with Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Sialkot (WCCIS) here on Sunday.

SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq chaired the event.

Representatives from Helping Hand Sialkot and Al-Khidmat Foundation gave on-ground

briefings about the extensive relief activities being carried out in flood-affected areas

of Buner, Matta, and Mingora Swat (KPK), highlighting both their emergency response

and rehabilitation efforts.

During the event, the business community of Sialkot generously raised Rs 27,550,000,

with many further pledges in process, reflecting their strong sense of social and national

responsibility.

The SCCI President said that relief efforts would continue until adequate assistance

and rehabilitation was ensured for the affected families.

The event was attended by Sialkot business community.