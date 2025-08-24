Open Menu

SCCI Organizes Fund-raising Event For Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 02:50 PM

SCCI organizes fund-raising event for flood victims

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) office bearers hosted a fund-raising

event for flood victims in collaboration with Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Sialkot (WCCIS) here on Sunday.

SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq chaired the event.

Representatives from Helping Hand Sialkot and Al-Khidmat Foundation gave on-ground

briefings about the extensive relief activities being carried out in flood-affected areas

of Buner, Matta, and Mingora Swat (KPK), highlighting both their emergency response

and rehabilitation efforts.

During the event, the business community of Sialkot generously raised Rs 27,550,000,

with many further pledges in process, reflecting their strong sense of social and national

responsibility.

The SCCI President said that relief efforts would continue until adequate assistance

and rehabilitation was ensured for the affected families.

The event was attended by Sialkot business community.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

37 minutes ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

17 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan