SCCI organizes fund raising event for people of Palestine

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Sialkot Chmaber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organized a fund raising event

for the people of Palestine at Heritage Club Sialkot on Tuesday.

The event was attended by Group Leader Sialkot business Community Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh,

Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Sohail Saeed Barlas, Chairman AirSial

Fazal Jilani, Khawaja Masood Akhtar and leading industrialists.

Addressing the event, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik expressed solidarity with the people

of Palestine.

Ghafoor Malik said 2.2 million refugees in Gaza were suffering from severe

humanitarian crisis due to the worst siege by Israel.

Malik said that homeless and destitute Palestinian brothers and sisters were in a life and death

struggle due to lack of basic necessities like food, water, medical aid and medicines.

He said:" We have raised an amount Rs 63,782,000 which is a commitment to extend help.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to every individual and organization for fund raising ".