Open Menu

SCCI Pays Rich Tribute To Pak Armed Forces Over Historic Success Of Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 04:40 PM

SCCI pays rich tribute to Pak Armed forces over historic success of Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Leadership and senior office bearers of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry paid rich tribute to Pakistan Armed forces over "the historic success" of Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, SCCI pledged unwavering support for the country’s armed forces, hailing their crucial role in restoring peace and paving the way for economic rejuvenation.

These remarks were given by Fazal Moqeem Khan, president, Abdul Jalil Jan, senior vice president, Shehryar Khan, vice president along with top leadership and members of the executive committee of the Sarhad Chamber in a joint statement issued here on Monday.

The SCCI leadership greeted Pakistan Army on its historic and heroic achievement and said that the entire business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands shoulder to shoulder with the brave sons of the soil who have once again demonstrated unyielding courage and unmatched sacrifice in the face of aggression.

Fazal Moqeem said the Pakistan Army thwarted the evil intentions and malicious designs of the enemy.

“This is a victory for the Armed forces, a powerful reaffirmation of our national spirit, our unity, and our resilience,” SCCI chief declared.

“The KP business community is proud of our armed forces and will continue to mobilize every possible support — moral, financial, and logistical — to ensure that our defenders never stand alone.”

The SCCI president remarked: “The economic prosperity we seek can only exist in a secure Pakistan.

Our soldiers are fighting on the borders so we can flourish in the markets. We stand with them.”

Fazal Moqeem emphasized that this victory should not be mistaken as the end of vigilance.

The business community stands with every soldier, every martyr, and every family who has contributed to this victory.”

The SCCI chief concluded with prayers for the safety of the armed forces and for the continued unity of the nation.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

4 minutes ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

1 hour ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

2 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

2 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

3 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

3 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

3 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

3 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan