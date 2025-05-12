- Home
- Pakistan
- SCCI pays rich tribute to Pak Armed forces over historic success of Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos
SCCI Pays Rich Tribute To Pak Armed Forces Over Historic Success Of Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Leadership and senior office bearers of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry paid rich tribute to Pakistan Armed forces over "the historic success" of Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos.
In a press statement issued here on Monday, SCCI pledged unwavering support for the country’s armed forces, hailing their crucial role in restoring peace and paving the way for economic rejuvenation.
These remarks were given by Fazal Moqeem Khan, president, Abdul Jalil Jan, senior vice president, Shehryar Khan, vice president along with top leadership and members of the executive committee of the Sarhad Chamber in a joint statement issued here on Monday.
The SCCI leadership greeted Pakistan Army on its historic and heroic achievement and said that the entire business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands shoulder to shoulder with the brave sons of the soil who have once again demonstrated unyielding courage and unmatched sacrifice in the face of aggression.
Fazal Moqeem said the Pakistan Army thwarted the evil intentions and malicious designs of the enemy.
“This is a victory for the Armed forces, a powerful reaffirmation of our national spirit, our unity, and our resilience,” SCCI chief declared.
“The KP business community is proud of our armed forces and will continue to mobilize every possible support — moral, financial, and logistical — to ensure that our defenders never stand alone.”
The SCCI president remarked: “The economic prosperity we seek can only exist in a secure Pakistan.
Our soldiers are fighting on the borders so we can flourish in the markets. We stand with them.”
Fazal Moqeem emphasized that this victory should not be mistaken as the end of vigilance.
The business community stands with every soldier, every martyr, and every family who has contributed to this victory.”
The SCCI chief concluded with prayers for the safety of the armed forces and for the continued unity of the nation.
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: PITB Chairman Faisal ..4 minutes ago
-
Mufti Mahmood School holds ceremony at to pay tribute to Pakistan Armed forces5 minutes ago
-
Women, children among five injured in multi-vehicle collision on Dera-Tank road5 minutes ago
-
Students express love,solidarity with Pak forces15 minutes ago
-
SCCI pays rich tribute to Pak Armed forces over historic success of Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos15 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits family of martyred Ali Haider25 minutes ago
-
Official arrested for taking bribe25 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed, one injured over domestic issue34 minutes ago
-
RCB water recovery surge to Rs. 274mln34 minutes ago
-
MPA exposes corruption in Mardan solar project34 minutes ago
-
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Quetta and surrounding areas34 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to Nurses on International Nursing Day34 minutes ago