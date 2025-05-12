SCCI pays rich tribute to Pak Armed forces over historic success of Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Leadership and senior office bearers of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry paid rich tribute to Pakistan Armed forces over "the historic success" of Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, SCCI pledged unwavering support for the country’s armed forces, hailing their crucial role in restoring peace and paving the way for economic rejuvenation.

These remarks were given by Fazal Moqeem Khan, president, Abdul Jalil Jan, senior vice president, Shehryar Khan, vice president along with top leadership and members of the executive committee of the Sarhad Chamber in a joint statement issued here on Monday.

The SCCI leadership greeted Pakistan Army on its historic and heroic achievement and said that the entire business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands shoulder to shoulder with the brave sons of the soil who have once again demonstrated unyielding courage and unmatched sacrifice in the face of aggression.

Fazal Moqeem said the Pakistan Army thwarted the evil intentions and malicious designs of the enemy.

“This is a victory for the Armed forces, a powerful reaffirmation of our national spirit, our unity, and our resilience,” SCCI chief declared.

“The KP business community is proud of our armed forces and will continue to mobilize every possible support — moral, financial, and logistical — to ensure that our defenders never stand alone.”

The SCCI president remarked: “The economic prosperity we seek can only exist in a secure Pakistan.

Our soldiers are fighting on the borders so we can flourish in the markets. We stand with them.”

Fazal Moqeem emphasized that this victory should not be mistaken as the end of vigilance.

The business community stands with every soldier, every martyr, and every family who has contributed to this victory.”

The SCCI chief concluded with prayers for the safety of the armed forces and for the continued unity of the nation.