Open Menu

SCCI Pays Tribute To Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM

SCCI pays tribute to armed forces

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Pakistan Army station commander Jawad Riaz Bajwa paid a visit to the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & industries on the special request of SCCI President Yasir Qayyum here on Monday.

The station commander attended a splendid ceremony at the SCCI in connection with the great success of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos. The ceremony paid rich tribute to the brave and professional Pakistan armed forces who rewrote history of patriotism.

At the end of the ceremony, the SCCI president presented a shield to the station commander whereas a cake cutting ceremony was also held, which was also attended by SCCI Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Imran, Patron-in-Chief Amir Atta Bajwa and other dignitaries.

The speakers said that the Pakistan Armed forces had created new history of bravery and patriotism while the enemy received a clear message that it was impossible to defeat Pakistan. They said that Pakistan as a nation was ready to defeat the enemy .

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

51 minutes ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

57 minutes ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

1 hour ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

4 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

22 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

22 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan