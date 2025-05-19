SCCI Pays Tribute To Armed Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Pakistan Army station commander Jawad Riaz Bajwa paid a visit to the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & industries on the special request of SCCI President Yasir Qayyum here on Monday.
The station commander attended a splendid ceremony at the SCCI in connection with the great success of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos. The ceremony paid rich tribute to the brave and professional Pakistan armed forces who rewrote history of patriotism.
At the end of the ceremony, the SCCI president presented a shield to the station commander whereas a cake cutting ceremony was also held, which was also attended by SCCI Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Imran, Patron-in-Chief Amir Atta Bajwa and other dignitaries.
The speakers said that the Pakistan Armed forces had created new history of bravery and patriotism while the enemy received a clear message that it was impossible to defeat Pakistan. They said that Pakistan as a nation was ready to defeat the enemy .
