SCCI pays tribute to martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh attended a ceremony to pay tribute to Shuhada of the Pak Army here on Friday.

According to the SCCI, the event was held to recognize the great sacrifices of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for safety and security of the country.

On this occasion, the speakers highlighted the importance of the sacrifices of martyrs(Shuhada) and their families.