Open Menu

SCCI, PBCS Inks MoU To Work For Strengthening Trade, Business Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 11:46 PM

SCCI, PBCS inks MoU to work for strengthening trade, business cooperation

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Pakistan Business Council Sharjah (PBCS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly work for strengthening bilateral trade, investment and business cooperation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Pakistan Business Council Sharjah (PBCS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly work for strengthening bilateral trade, investment and business cooperation.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at chamber house here on Saturday and attended by SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan and PBCS Vice Chairman Aamir Hassan.

Senior Vice President SSCI, Abdul Jalil Jan, PBCS Secretary General Salman Wisal, and members were present during the ceremony.

As per the agreement, both sides would initiate joint efforts to improve the current mutual trade volume. Similarly, both parties would collaborate to enhance investment, promote bilateral trade and strengthen institutional cooperation.

They will also develop a joint framework to increase trade volume and organize capacity-building training sessions for members in the field of investment, the agreement said.

SCCI and PBCS would also exchange information on investment policies, regulations, procedures, incentives and opportunities.

The agreement also includes the exchange of business delegations, promotion of research activities, identification of potential investment opportunities and joint projects, as well as the exchange of technical experts.

In addition, both parties would share regular updates on economic, trade, and investment developments.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal Moqeem described the agreement as a milestone in strengthening mutual cooperation in trade and economic sectors. He noted the immense potential for further collaboration between the two countries.

Moqeem emphasized that KP offers vast opportunities for investment in sectors such as oil and gas, hydropower generation, mining, minerals, gemstones and other key industries.

PBCS Vice Chairman said that collaboration would boost the bilateral economic and trade relations besides it would also become instrumental for exchange of expertise, research and highlight the potentials of the both countries.

Later, officials from both sides exchanged documents of the agreement.

Recent Stories

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate cha ..

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..

7 minutes ago
 SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch P ..

SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..

7 minutes ago
 Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

7 minutes ago
 First phase of Hajj application process concludes ..

First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions

7 minutes ago
 Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

3 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

3 hours ago
Azerbaijan, US strengthen ties, advance peace proc ..

Azerbaijan, US strengthen ties, advance peace process with Armenia

4 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

4 hours ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

4 hours ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

4 hours ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

4 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes signing of peace agreement betwe ..

Pakistan welcomes signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan